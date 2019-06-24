Raúl Esparza, Brandon Uranowitz & More to Star in Stephen Sondheim & John Weidman's Road Show at Encores! Off-Center

Casting has been announced for the upcoming Encores! Off-Center staging of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's 2008 musical Road Show. The previously announced production, directed and choreographed by Will Davis and music-directed by James Moore, will run at New York City Center from July 24-27.



The company will include four-time Tony nominee Raúl Esparza (Company) as Wilson Mizner, three-time Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz (Burn This) as Addison Mizner, Tony winner Chuck Cooper (Much Ado About Nothing) as Papa Mizner, Tony nominee Mary Beth Peil (Anastasia) as Mama Mizner and Jin Ha (M. Butterfly) as Hollis Bessemer.



Road Show tells the somewhat true story of two brothers who inherit a small fortune at the turn of the 20th century and grab their piece of the American Dream in a country where anything seems possible.



The ensemble will include Brandon Contreras, Rheaume Crenshaw, Daniel Edwards, Marina Kondo, Jay Lusteck, Liz McCartney, Matt Moisey, Shereen Pimentel, Sharone Sayegh and Vishal Vaidya.



Encores! Off-Center was founded in 2013 with the mission of presenting off-Broadway musicals that pushed creative boundaries when they were first produced. Filtered through the lens of today's artists, these shows are presented not as historical documents but as living, vital works that speak to audiences both new and old.