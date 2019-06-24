Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Raúl Esparza, Brandon Uranowitz & More to Star in Stephen Sondheim & John Weidman's Road Show at Encores! Off-Center

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 24, 2019
Raúl Esparza
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Casting has been announced for the upcoming Encores! Off-Center staging of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's 2008 musical Road Show. The previously announced production, directed and choreographed by Will Davis and music-directed by James Moore, will run at New York City Center from July 24-27.

The company will include four-time Tony nominee Raúl Esparza (Company) as Wilson Mizner, three-time Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz (Burn This) as Addison Mizner, Tony winner Chuck Cooper (Much Ado About Nothing) as Papa Mizner, Tony nominee Mary Beth Peil (Anastasia) as Mama Mizner and Jin Ha (M. Butterfly) as Hollis Bessemer.

Road Show tells the somewhat true story of two brothers who inherit a small fortune at the turn of the 20th century and grab their piece of the American Dream in a country where anything seems possible.

The ensemble will include Brandon Contreras, Rheaume Crenshaw, Daniel Edwards, Marina Kondo, Jay Lusteck, Liz McCartney, Matt Moisey, Shereen Pimentel, Sharone Sayegh and Vishal Vaidya.

Encores! Off-Center was founded in 2013 with the mission of presenting off-Broadway musicals that pushed creative boundaries when they were first produced. Filtered through the lens of today's artists, these shows are presented not as historical documents but as living, vital works that speak to audiences both new and old.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Christian Borle Pens Stage Play Featuring Characters from Marvel Comics
  2. Broadway Grosses: Beetlejuice Has Highest-Grossing Week Yet
  3. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Star James Snyder Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger
  4. Raúl Esparza, Brandon Uranowitz & More to Star in Stephen Sondheim & John Weidman's Road Show at Encores! Off-Center
  5. William F. Brown, Tony-Nominated Book Writer of The Wiz, Dies at 91

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Aladdin The Book of Mormon Dear Evan Hansen Mean Girls Chicago Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters