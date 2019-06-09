Sponsored
Hadestown, The Ferryman & More Triumph at 2019 Tony Awards

News
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 9, 2019
2019 Tony winner André De Shields in "Hadestown"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Winners of the 2019 Tony Awards were announced at Radio City Music Hall on June 9. Top prizes went to Hadestown with eight wins including Best Musical and The Ferryman with four including Best Play. Lead acting winners included Stephanie J. Block for The Cher Show, Santino Fontana for Tootsie, Elaine May for The Waverly Gallery and Bryan Cranston for Network.

On the creative end, Robert Horn took home the Tony for his book of Tootsie, Anaïs Mitchell won for her score of Hadestown and Sergio Trujillo triumphed for his choreography of the Temptations musical Ain't Too Proud. Directing prizes went to Rachel Chavkin for Hadestown and Sam Mendes for The Ferryman.

A complete list of winners can be found below.

Best Musical
Hadestown

Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show

Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Santino Fontana, Tootsie

Best Play
The Ferryman by Jez Butterworth

Best Leading Actor in a Play
Bryan Cranston, Network

Best Revival of a Musical
Oklahoma!

Best Score
 Anaïs Mitchell, Hadestown

Best Direction of a Play
Sam Mendes, The Ferryman

Best Revival of a Play
The Boys in the Band

Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Ali Stroker, Oklahoma!

Best Direction of a Musical
Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown

Best Featured Actor in a Musical
André De Shields, Hadestown

Best Leading Actress in a Play
Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery

Best Featured Actor in a Play
Bertie Carvel, Ink

Best Featured Actress in a Play
Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill a Mockingbird

Best Book
Robert Horn, Tootsie

Best Choreography
Sergio Trujillo, Ain't Too Proud

Best Orchestrations
Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, Hadestown

Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Bradley King, Hadestown

Best Lighting Design of a Play
Neil Austin, Ink

Best Sound Design of a Musical
Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, Hadestown

Best Sound Design of a Play
Fitz Patton, Choir Boy

Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Rachel Hauck, Hadestown

Best Scenic Design of a Play
Rob Howell, The Ferryman

Best Costume Design of a Musical
Bob Mackie, The Cher Show

Best Costume Design of a Play
Rob Howell, The Ferryman

Productions With Multiple Wins:
Hadestown - 8
The Ferryman - 4
The Cher Show - 2
Ink - 2
Oklahoma! - 2
Tootsie - 2

View Comments

