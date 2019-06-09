Hadestown, The Ferryman & More Triumph at 2019 Tony Awards

Winners of the 2019 Tony Awards were announced at Radio City Music Hall on June 9. Top prizes went to Hadestown with eight wins including Best Musical and The Ferryman with four including Best Play. Lead acting winners included Stephanie J. Block for The Cher Show, Santino Fontana for Tootsie, Elaine May for The Waverly Gallery and Bryan Cranston for Network.
On the creative end, Robert Horn took home the Tony for his book of Tootsie, Anaïs Mitchell won for her score of Hadestown and Sergio Trujillo triumphed for his choreography of the Temptations musical Ain't Too Proud. Directing prizes went to Rachel Chavkin for Hadestown and Sam Mendes for The Ferryman.
A complete list of winners can be found below.
Best Musical
Hadestown
Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show
Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Santino Fontana, Tootsie
Best Play
The Ferryman by Jez Butterworth
Best Leading Actor in a Play
Bryan Cranston, Network
Best Revival of a Musical
Oklahoma!
Best Score
Anaïs Mitchell, Hadestown
Best Direction of a Play
Sam Mendes, The Ferryman
Best Revival of a Play
The Boys in the Band
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Ali Stroker, Oklahoma!
Best Direction of a Musical
Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
André De Shields, Hadestown
Best Leading Actress in a Play
Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery
Best Featured Actor in a Play
Bertie Carvel, Ink
Best Featured Actress in a Play
Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill a Mockingbird
Best Book
Robert Horn, Tootsie
Best Choreography
Sergio Trujillo, Ain't Too Proud
Best Orchestrations
Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, Hadestown
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Bradley King, Hadestown
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Neil Austin, Ink
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, Hadestown
Best Sound Design of a Play
Fitz Patton, Choir Boy
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Rachel Hauck, Hadestown
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Rob Howell, The Ferryman
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Bob Mackie, The Cher Show
Best Costume Design of a Play
Rob Howell, The Ferryman
Productions With Multiple Wins:
Hadestown - 8
The Ferryman - 4
The Cher Show - 2
Ink - 2
Oklahoma! - 2
Tootsie - 2
