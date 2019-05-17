Sponsored
Back to the Future Musical Sets 2020 World Premiere in the U.K.; Olly Dobson Will Star

by Andy Lefkowitz • May 17, 2019
Olly Dobson in production art for "Back to the Future"
(Photp provided by Amanda Malpass PR)

The long-awaited Back to the Future musical is at last headed to the stage. The previously postponed tuner, based on Robert Zemeckis' hit 1985 movie, has set a 2020 world premiere production at the Manchester Opera House in the United Kingdom. The new musical will run from February 20 through May 17, in advance of a West End run, with dates and venue to come. Tony winner John Rando (Urinetown) is at the helm, with Olly Dobson (Bat Out Of Hell) starring as Marty McFly, the role originated on-screen by Michael J. Fox.

The musical will have a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy winner Alan Silvestri (who scored many of Zemeckis' films) and Grammy winner Glen Ballard (Ghost the Musical), with additional songs from the film including "The Power of Love" and "Johnny B. Goode."

Back to the Future follows Marty McFly (Dobson), a rock 'n' roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

A planned 2014 workshop of the musical was expected to feature Tony winner Roger Bart as Dr. Emmett Brown (a role played on-screen by Christopher Lloyd). Confirmed casting for that role and the remainder of the cast is to come. Till then, look back at the film's trailer below.

Newsletters