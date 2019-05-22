Sponsored
Erich Bergen Books Second Shift in Waitress on Broadway

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 22, 2019
Erich Bergen in a promotional photo for "Waitress"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Erich Bergen is headed home to Broadway. On the heels of a celebrated 2018 turn as the goofy, charming Dr. Pomatter in the musical Waitress, the stage-and-screen star has signed on to assume the role for a second engagement this summer from June 4 through July 21. Bergen will succeed Jeremy Jordan, who will play his final performance on June 2.

Bergen told Broadway.com, "When I made my Broadway debut last summer in Waitress, it was a true dream come true, twenty-two years in the making. Truly, it was one of the greatest experiences I've ever had. To this day, I get messages from fans and friends alike requesting a return visit to the diner, so I'm thrilled to say that this summer, I'm coming back for seconds."

In addition to his prior turn in Waitress, Bergen originated the role of Bob Gaudio in the first national touring production of the Tony-winning musical Jersey Boys, a performance he reprised in the musical's screen adaptation. He also played Billy Crocker in the national tour of the Tony-winning Anything Goes revival. Bergen can currently be seen as Blake Moran on the CBS drama Madam Secretary. His singles "Running Through the Night" and "Better in the Dark" were released in 2018.

Bergen joins a current Waitress cast that includes Shoshana Bean as Jenna, Noah Galvin as Ogie, Benny Elledge as Cal, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, Ben Thompson as Earl, Larry Marshall as Old Joe and Charity Angél Dawson as Becky.

Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Sara Bareilles, direction by Diane Paulus, choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.

