Kate Hamill & Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm to Adapt Dracula & Frankenstein for Classic Stage

Off-Broadway's Classic Stage Company has announced that acclaimed playwrights Kate Hamill and Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm will pen new adaptations of Bram Stoker's Dracula and Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, respectively, for the award-winning nonprofit theater. The previously announced productions will be performed in repertory from January through March 2020, with exact dates to be announced.



Hamill is known for her adaptation of Jane Austen's Sense & Sensibility. Her new theatricalization of Louisa May Alcott's Little Women is currently in performance with Primary Stages at the Cherry Lane Theatre.



Chisholm's works take on convention-breaking structures while examining themes of race and representation in America. His plays include Br’er Cotton; P.Y.G., or the Mis-Edumacation of Dorian Belle; and Hooded, or Being Black for Dummies.



With its new repertory series, Classic Stage continues to expand its panoramic view of what constitutes a classic. The program launched earlier this season with a pair of productions in which emerging directors offered fresh perspectives on socially searing works by August Strindberg. Shariffa Ali directed Yaël Farber’s Mies Julie, adapted from Miss Julie, and Victoria Clark helmed The Dance of Death, in a new version by Conor McPherson.