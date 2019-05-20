Get Inside the Starry 2019 Drama League Awards with These Exclusive Portraits

The best of New York theater gathered at the 85th annual Drama League Awards ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Times Square on May 17, and Broadway.com was on the scene to capture stunning portraits of the winners and nominees. A slew of actors were nominated for the Distinguished Performance Award, but Network's Bryan Cranston walked away with the honor. Other big winners from the event include The Ferryman, The Waverly Gallery, Hadestown and Kiss Me, Kate!. Check out the full list of nominees and winners here, and gawk at the photo booth portraits in the gallery below.

Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada join their Hadestown co-stars and Drama League Award nominees Amber Gray and André De Shields.

Ain't Too Proud's nominated co-stars Jeremy Pope and Ephraim Sykes.

To Kill a Mockingbird's scribe Aaron Sorkin with Tony nominees Celia Keenan-Bolger and Gideon Glick.