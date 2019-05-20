Tony Nominees Kelli O'Hara, Lilli Cooper & More to Appear on Broadway.com's #LiveAtFive

Broadway.com's #LiveAtFive is a daily news show on Facebook Live, in which our editors discuss the newest buzz on Broadway, chat with stage stars about their current projects, and take questions from viewers. This week's guests are starring in the hottest new shows on the boards, so be sure to tune in!

Monday, May 20: Dominique Morisseau of Ain't Too Proud

Dominique Morisseau recently received a Tony Award nomination for Best Book for Ain't Too Proud. Ain't Too Proud marks Morisseau's Broadway debut, and the show garnered 12 nominations, including Best Musical. In 2018 she earned the MacArthur Foundation Genius Grant and will be a #LiveAtFive guest on Monday, May 20 to talk about her accomplishments. Be sure to watch the interview live to hear how she brought the story of the The Temptations to the stage.

Tuesday, May 21: Kelli O'Hara of Kiss Me, Kate!

Tony winner Kelli O'Hara will appear as a #LiveAtFive guest on Tuesday, May 21 to talk all about her seventh Tony nomination. Currently starring in Kiss Me, Kate, which is also nominated for Best Revival of a Musical, O'Hara previously won a Tony for her turn in The King and I. Her other Broadway credits include nominated performances in The Light in the Piazza, The Pajama Game, South Pacific, Nice Work if You Can Get It and The Bridges of Madison County. Her screen credits include leading roles in Accidental Wolf and 13 Reasons Why. Don't miss this live interview with this Broadway star.

Wednesday, May 22: Casey Nicholaw of The Prom

Director/choreographer Casey Nicholaw will appear on #LiveAtFive on Wednesday, May 22 in honor of his Best Direction of a Musical Tony nomination for The Prom, which he also choreographed. The Prom earned seven Tony nominations, including Best Musical, and is now Nicholaw's fourth currently running show on Broadway, joining The Book of Mormon, Aladdin and Mean Girls. This nomination marks Nicholaw's 10th for his combined work as a director and choreographer. Tune in to this live interview to ask this talented creative all about his success.

Thursday, May 23: Lilli Cooper of Tootsie

Lilli Cooper just earned her first Tony Award nomination for her performance as Julie Nichols in Tootsie. She has previously appeared on Broadway in Wicked as Elphaba, was the original Martha in Spring Awakening and originated Sandy Cheeks in SpongeBob SquarePants. Watch the live interview on Thursday, May 23 to learn all about this talented Tony nominee.

