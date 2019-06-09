Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

To Kill a Mockingbird's Celia Keenan-Bolger Wins First Tony Award

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 9, 2019
Celia Keenan-Bolger
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Hats off to Celia Keenan-Bolger, who has won her first Tony Award! She triumphed in the Best Featured Actress in a Play category for her incredible performance as Scout Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird. The win was announced at the Tonys ceremony on June 9 at Radio City Music Hall. The other nominees in the category were Fionnula Flanagan for The Ferryman, Kristine Nielsen for Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, Julie White for Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus and Ruth Wilson for King Lear. To Kill a Mockingbird is playing at Broadway's Shubert Theatre.

"I have loved the theater since I was five years old growing up in Detroit, Michigan. I grew up in the neighborhood where my grandparents had a cross burned on their front lawn because they were being welcoming to black families," she said in an emotional speech at the podium. "Instead of moving to the suburbs, they raised me and my brother and sister in that same neighborhood."

She went on to thank producer Scott Rudin, scribe Aaron Sorkin, "director Bartlett Sher for making me brave and Harper Lee for making the greatest literary heroine of all time. There is a small army of laborers at the Shubert that make coming to working eight times a week a joy," she continued. "I have the most incredible friends in the whole world, and they take care of me and love me when I'm not winning a Tony Award."

To Kill a Mockingbird marks Keenan-Bolger's first Tony win. She earned nominations for her performances in The Glass Menagerie, Peter and the Starcatcher and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Her other Broadway credits include Les Misérables and The Cherry Orchard.

Many congratulations to Celia Keenan-Bolger on her Tony win! Watch her and Aaron Sorkin discuss the role of Scout Finch below.

To Kill a Mockingbird

Harper Lee's classic novel arrives on Broadway, adapted by Aaron Sorkin.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Colleen Ballinger, Known for 'Miranda Sings,' to Make Broadway Debut as Dawn in Waitress
  2. Performances Announced for 73rd Annual Tony Awards
  3. Tony Awards FAQ! Everything You Need to Know About Broadway's Biggest Night of 2019
  4. Remembering Marin: A Tribute to Special Tony Honoree Marin Mazzie from Her Friends
  5. LGBTQ Champion Judith Light on Receiving Her Special Tony Award, Mastering Her Red Carpet A-Game & More on Show People

Star Files

Celia Keenan-Bolger

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Aladdin The Book of Mormon Chicago Mean Girls Beetlejuice Dear Evan Hansen Harry Potter and the Cursed Child All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters