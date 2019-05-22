The Life I Lead, Featuring Miles Jupp as Mary Poppins Film Star David Tomlinson, Sets West End Transfer

Following an acclaimed U.K. premiere, The Life I Lead, a solo play starring Miles Jupp as Disney film star David Tomlinson, will move to London's West End this fall. Written by James Kettle and co-directed by Selina Cadell and Didi Hopkins, the production will play Wyndham's Theatre from September 16-21.



Best remembered as Mr. Banks in Disney's classic film Mary Poppins and Professor Emelius Browne in Bedknobs and Broomsticks, British actor Tomlinson was renowned for playing the classic English gent. His meeting with Walt Disney came to encapsulate his incredible life full of adventure and heartbreak.



Jupp has appeared as a performer across a wide range of genres, from stand-up comedy and theater to major television series and Hollywood films. Onstage, he has been seen in People, Rules for Living, The Way of the World, A Death in the Death of Joe Egg and Neville's Island. His screen credits include Rev, The Thick of It, Outnumbered, Gary: Tank Commander, Balamory and The Crown.



The U.K. touring premiere of The Life I Lead concluded last month.