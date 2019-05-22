Sponsored
Odds & Ends: Be More Chill's George Salazar to Perform at 2019 Drama Desk Awards & More

Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • May 22, 2019
George Salazar in "Be More Chill"
(Photo: Maria Baranova)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.

Be More Chill's George Salazar to Perform at 2019 Drama Desk Awards
The 2019 Drama Desk Awards have added more talent to an already star-studded night. George Salazar, a current Drama Desk nominee for his standout turn in Be More Chill, has been newly added to the list of performers set to sing out at the annual event, hosted by Michael Urie, taking place at Town Hall on June 2 at 8:00pm. Also slated to perform are Stacey Sargeant and Andrew R. Butler, stars of the Drama Desk-nommed musical Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future, and Tony winner Lillias White, who will lend her voice to the In Memoriam portion of the evening. Drama Desk presenters will include Bertie Carvel, Billy Crudup, Joel Grey, Lesli Margherita, Lindsay Mendez, Jessie Mueller, Lynn Nottage, Phylicia Rashad and Ethan Slater. More performers and presenters will be announced soon. For a full list of 2019 Drama Desk nominations, click here.

Robin De Jesús, Jason Tam & More to Join Michael Urie for Pride Plays
A talented company of stars have been announced to take part in Pride Plays, a festival of play readings commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, set to run at off-Broadway's Rattlestick Playwrights Theater from June 20-24. Torch Song alum Michael Urie and producer Doug Nevin, who worked together on Buyer & Cellar, are partnering with Rattlestick for the series of new works, produced under festival director Nick Mayo. Joining Urie in the play's casts will be Robin De Jesús, Jason Tam, Taylor Trensch, Maybe Burke, Mario Cantone, John Glover, Penny Fuller, Judy Gold, Lou Liberatore, Beth Malone, Michael Hsu Rosen, Dale Soules and Nilaja Sun. As previously announced, playwrights slated to present new work include Michael Benjamin Washington, Terrence McNally, Ryan Spahn, Philip Dawkins, Trans Lab, Eduardo Machado, Eri Nox, Paula Vogel, Jonathan Tolins, Chay Yew, Lisa Kron and many more. For more information about Pride Plays, click here.

Abby Mueller & Adrianna Hicks Sing Out in Olivier-Nominated Musical Six at Chicago Shakespeare
Production footage has been released for the North American premiere of the Olivier-nominated musical Six. The previously announced U.S. debut of the acclaimed West End hit will run at Chicago Shakespeare Theater through June 30. Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the musical centers on the six ex-wives of King Henry VIII, who headline an electrifying pop-concert spectacle—flipping the narrative on the one-sided story from our history books. The cast is led by Abby Mueller (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Adrianna Hicks (The Color Purple), Andrea Macasaet (Heathers), Brittney Mack (Memphis), Samantha Pauly (Honeymoon in Vegas) and Anna Uzele (Once on This Island). Check out the multi-talented group of performers below and cross your fingers that Six finds its way to the Broadway stage soon.

