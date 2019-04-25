Oklahoma! & Tootsie Top 2019 Drama Desk Award Nominations

Nominations have been announced for the 64th Annual Drama Desk Awards, honoring the best in Broadway, off- and off-off-Broadway theater in the 2018-2019 season. Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony scheduled for June 2 at New York City's Town Hall. Drama Desk winner Michael Urie (Torch Song) will host.



Leading the list is the immersive Broadway revival of Oklahoma! with 12 nods. Just behind are the new musicals Tootsie with 11 and Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future with nine.



The Drama Desk Awards are voted on and bestowed by theater critics, journalists, editors and publishers covering theater.



Special Notes:

Hadestown , Torch Song and Choir Boy were considered by the Drama Desk Awards for their off-Broadway runs, and only new elements were considered for their Broadway transfers.

, and were considered by the Drama Desk Awards for their off-Broadway runs, and only new elements were considered for their Broadway transfers. This season's production of The Boys in the Band was not eligible for Drama Desk Awards because the production did not accommodate nominators due to limited ticket availability and the limited run of the show.

A full list of nominations can be found below.



Outstanding Play

Fairview

The Ferryman

Lewiston/Clarkston

Usual Girls

What the Constitution Means to Me



Outstanding Musical

Be More Chill

The Hello Girls

The Prom

Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future

Tootsie



Outstanding Revival of a Play

Fabulation, or the Re-Education of Undine

Henry VI: Shakespeare's Trilogy in Two Parts

Our Lady of 121st Street

Summer and Smoke

The Waverly Gallery

Uncle Vanya



Outstanding Revival of a Musical

Carmen Jones

Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish

Kiss Me, Kate

Merrily We Roll Along

Oklahoma!



Outstanding Book of a Musical

Scott Brown and Anthony King, Beetlejuice

Andrew R. Butler, Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future

Robert Horn, Tootsie

Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, The Prom

Dominique Morisseau, Ain't Too Proud



Outstanding Music

Andrew R. Butler, Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future

Joe Iconis, Be More Chill

Peter Mills, The Hello Girls

Mark Sonnenblick, Midnight at the Never Get

Shaina Taub, Twelfth Night

David Yazbek, Tootsie



Outstanding Lyrics

Chad Beguelin, The Prom

Andrew R. Butler, Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future

Joe Iconis, Be More Chill

Peter Mills, The Hello Girls

David Yazbek, Tootsie



Outstanding Actor in a Play

Jeff Biehl, Life Sucks

Edmund Donovan, Lewiston/Clarkston

Raúl Esparza, The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui

Russell Harvard, I Was Most Alive With You

Jay O. Sanders, Uncle Vanya



Outstanding Actress in a Play

Midori Francis, Usual Girls

Zainab Jah, Boesman and Lena

Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery

Laurie Metcalf, Hillary and Clinton

Heidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me



Outstanding Actor in a Musical

Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom

Andrew R. Butler, Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future

Damon Daunno, Oklahoma!

Santino Fontana, Tootsie

Steven Skybell, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish



Outstanding Actress in a Musical

Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show

Beth Leavel, The Prom

Rebecca Naomi Jones, Oklahoma!

Anika Noni Rose, Carmen Jones

Stacey Sargeant, Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future



Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play

Charles Browning, Fairview

Arnie Burton, Lewiston/Clarkston

Hampton Fluker, All My Sons

Tom Glynn-Carney, The Ferryman

Brandon Uranowitz, Burn This



Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play

Harriett D. Foy, The House That Will Not Stand

Megan Hill, Eddie and Dave

Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill a Mockingbird

Ruth Wilson, King Lear

Alison Wright, Othello



Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical

Corbin Bleu, Kiss Me, Kate

André De Shields, Hadestown

Sydney James Harcourt, Girl from the North Country

George Salazar, Be More Chill

Patrick Vaill, Oklahoma!



Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical

Stephanie Hsu, Be More Chill

Leslie Kritzer, Beetlejuice

Soara-Joye Ross, Carmen Jones

Sarah Stiles, Tootsie

Ali Stroker, Oklahoma!

Mary Testa, Oklahoma!



Outstanding Solo Performance

Mike Birbiglia, The New One

Carey Mulligan, Girls & Boys

Liza Jessie Peterson, The Peculiar Patriot

Erin Treadway, Spaceman

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag



Outstanding Director of a Play

Sarah Benson, Fairview

Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin, The Jungle

Sam Mendes, The Ferryman

Tyne Rafaeli, Usual Girls

Taylor Reynolds, Plano

Jeff Wise, Life Sucks



Outstanding Director of a Musical

Noah Brody, Merrily We Roll Along

Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown

Scott Ellis, Tootsie

Daniel Fish, Oklahoma!

Joel Grey, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish



Outstanding Choreography

Camille A. Brown, Choir Boy

Warren Carlyle, Kiss Me, Kate

Denis Jones, Tootsie

Lorin Latarro, Twelfth Night

Rick and Jeff Kuperman, Alice by Heart

David Neumann, Hadestown



Outstanding Music in a Play

Paul Castles and Jongbin Jung, Wild Goose Dreams

Justin Ellington, Mrs. Murray's Menagerie

Justin Ellington, The House That Will Not Stand

Nick Powell, The Lehman Trilogy

Jason Michael Webb and Fitz Patton, Choir Boy



Outstanding Orchestrations

Larry Blank, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish

Simon Hale, Girl from the North Country

Daniel Kluger, Oklahoma!

Charlie Rosen, Be More Chill

Daryl Waters, The Cher Show



Outstanding Set Design of a Play

Miriam Buether, The Jungle

Es Devlin, Girls & Boys

Maruti Evans, The Peculiar Patriot

Mimi Lien, Fairview

Matt Saunders, "Daddy"



Outstanding Set Design for a Musical

Rachel Hauck, Hadestown

Laura Jellinek, Oklahoma!

Laura Jellinek, Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future

David Korins, Beetlejuice

Rae Smith, Girl from the North Country



Outstanding Costume Design for a Play

Dede M. Ayite, By the Way, Meet Vera Stark

Dede M. Ayite, If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must Be a Muhfucka

Ásta Bennie Hostetter, Mrs. Murray's Menagerie

Toni-Leslie James, Bernhardt/Hamlet

Nicole Slaven, Henry VI: Shakespeare's Trilogy in Two Parts



Outstanding Costume Design for a Musical

William Ivey Long, Beetlejuice

William Ivey Long, Tootsie

Bobby Frederick Tilly II, Be More Chill

Michael Krass, Hadestown

Bob Mackie, The Cher Show

Paloma Young, Alice by Heart



Outstanding Lighting Design for a Play

Amith Chandrashaker, Boesman and Lena

Amith Chandrashaker, Fairview

Jiyoun Chang, Slave Play

Jon Clark, The Jungle

Simon Cleveland, Spaceman

Yi Zhao, The House That Will Not Stand



Outstanding Lighting Design for a Musical

Adam Honoré, Carmen Jones

Bradley King, Hadestown

Jamie Roderick, Midnight at the Never Get

Barbara Samuels, Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future

Scott Zielinski, Oklahoma!



Outstanding Sound Design in a Play

Tyler Kieffer, Plano

Fitz Patton, Choir Boy

Nick Powell, The Ferryman

Jane Shaw, I Was Most Alive With You

Mikaal Sulaiman, Fairview

Mikaal Sulaiman, Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future



Outstanding Sound Design in a Musical

Simon Baker, Girl from the North Country

Drew Levy, Oklahoma!

Brian Ronan, Tootsie

Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, Hadestown



Outstanding Projection Design

Peter England, King Kong

Katherine Freer, By the Way, Meet Vera Stark

Luke Halls, The Lehman Trilogy

Alex Basco Koch, Be More Chill

Peter Nigrini, Beetlejuice

Joshua Thorson, Oklahoma!



Outstanding Wig and Hair Design

Campbell Young Associates, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Cookie Jordan, Eddie and Dave

Paul Huntley, Tootsie

Charles G. LaPointe, Beetlejuice

Charles G. LaPointe, The Cher Show



Outstanding Fight Choreography

U. Jonathan Toppo, The Tragedy of Julius Caesar

Claire Warden, "Daddy"

Claire Warden, Slave Play



Outstanding Puppet Design

Michael Curry, Beetlejuice

Sonny Tilders, King Kong

Tschabalala Self, "Daddy"



Unique Theatrical Experience

All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914

Love's Labor's Lost

The B-Side: Negro Folklore from Texas State Prisons

What to Send Up When it Goes Down



Ensemble Award: "To the uncanny ensemble of Dance Nation for their pointed portrait of a dance troupe riven by competition but fused by the experiences of youth: Purva Bedi, Eboni Booth, Camila Canó-Flaviá, Dina Shihabi, Ellen Maddow, Christina Rouner, Thomas Jay Ryan, Lucy Taylor and Ikechukwu Ufomadu."



Sam Norkin Award: "To Montana Levi Blanco, who enriched this season with his vibrant and detailed costumes for Fairview, The House That Will Not Stand, Fabulation, Or the Re-Education of Undine, Eddie and Dave, "Daddy" and Ain't No Mo'. If a picture is worth a thousand words, a Blanco costume is worth considerably more, telling us a complete story about its wearer while giving us something fabulous to look at."



"To Mia Katigbak, the backbone of the off-Broadway scene, we acclaim her for her performances this season in Henry VI: Shakespeare's Trilogy in Two Parts, The Trial of the Catonsville Nine, Peace for Mary Francis and Recent Alien Abductions. This award also recognizes her vital presence as the artistic director of NAATCO and her sustained excellence as a performer and mentor."



"To Repertorio Español for presenting a year-round rotating repertory of new and classic Spanish-language plays in its intimate Gramercy venue. For the past 51 years, Repertorio has been an indispensable theater for Spanish-speaking audiences, while inviting non-Spanish-speaking theatergoers to discover the delights of the Spanish-language canon and introducing New York audiences to the work of actors like Zulema Clares and Germán Jaramillo."



Productions with multiple nominations:

Oklahoma!—12

Tootsie—11

Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future—9

Be More Chill—8

Beetlejuice—7

Hadestown—7

Fairview—6

The Prom—5

Carmen Jones—4

Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish—4

Girl from the North Country—4

The Cher Show—4

The Ferryman—4

Choir Boy—3

"Daddy"—3

Kiss Me, Kate—3

Lewiston/Clarkston—3

The Hello Girls—3

The House That Will Not Stand—3

The Jungle—3

Usual Girls—3

Alice by Heart—2

Boesman and Lena—2

By the Way, Meet Vera Stark—2

Eddie and Dave—2

Girls & Boys—2

Henry VI: Shakespeare's Trilogy in Two Parts—2

I Was Most Alive with You—2

King Kong—2

Life Sucks—2

Merrily We Roll Along—2

Midnight at the Never Get—2

Mrs. Murray's Menagerie—2

Plano—2

Slave Play—2

Spaceman—2

The Lehman Trilogy—2

The Peculiar Patriot—2

The Waverly Gallery—2

Twelfth Night—2

Uncle Vanya—2

What the Constitution Means to Me—2