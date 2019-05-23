Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Mojada, Luis Alfaro's New Play Inspired by Medea, Sets Full Casting at Public Theater

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 23, 2019
Sabina Zúñiga Varela
(Photo provided by The Public Theater)

Casting is complete for Mojada, a new play by Luis Alfaro (Oedipus El Rey) based on Medea, set to appear at off-Broadway's Public Theater this summer. The previously announced New York premiere, directed by Chay Yew (Oedipus El Rey), will begin previews on July 2 and officially open on July 17.

The cast will include Sabina Zúñiga Varela (Bordertown Now) as Medea, Benjamin Luis McCracken (Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close) as Acan, Vanessa Aspillaga (Amy and the Orphans) as Josefina, Alex Hernandez (A Midsummer Night's Dream) as Jason, Ada Maris (In a Pig's Valise) as Armida and Socorro Santiago (Unfinished Women) as Tita.

Inspired by the Ancient Greek story of Medea, the work follows a young Mexican mother (Varela) who gives up everything to bring her son (McCracken) to America, only to find America demands even more.

The new play will feature scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Haydee Zelideth, lighting design by David Weiner, sound design by Mikhail Fiksel and projection design by Stephan Mazurek.

Mojada is scheduled to play a limited engagement through August 11.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Magic Mike Musical Cancels World Premiere Run in Boston
  2. Lauren Patten, Kathryn Gallagher, Elizabeth Stanley, Derek Klena & More Set for Jagged Little Pill on Broadway
  3. Megan Hilty on the Future of Smash & Reuniting with Wicked Co-Stars for Her Live from Lincoln Center Concert
  4. Tootsie Star Santino Fontana on How Backstage Is a War Movie & More on Show People
  5. Alice Ripley, Tony Yazbeck, Betsy Wolfe & More to Lead Into the Woods Concert at Town Hall

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Aladdin The Book of Mormon Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Beetlejuice Mean Girls Harry Potter and the Cursed Child All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters