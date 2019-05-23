Mojada, Luis Alfaro's New Play Inspired by Medea, Sets Full Casting at Public Theater

Casting is complete for Mojada, a new play by Luis Alfaro (Oedipus El Rey) based on Medea, set to appear at off-Broadway's Public Theater this summer. The previously announced New York premiere, directed by Chay Yew (Oedipus El Rey), will begin previews on July 2 and officially open on July 17.



The cast will include Sabina Zúñiga Varela (Bordertown Now) as Medea, Benjamin Luis McCracken (Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close) as Acan, Vanessa Aspillaga (Amy and the Orphans) as Josefina, Alex Hernandez (A Midsummer Night's Dream) as Jason, Ada Maris (In a Pig's Valise) as Armida and Socorro Santiago (Unfinished Women) as Tita.



Inspired by the Ancient Greek story of Medea, the work follows a young Mexican mother (Varela) who gives up everything to bring her son (McCracken) to America, only to find America demands even more.



The new play will feature scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Haydee Zelideth, lighting design by David Weiner, sound design by Mikhail Fiksel and projection design by Stephan Mazurek.



Mojada is scheduled to play a limited engagement through August 11.