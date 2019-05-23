Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Madeline Michel of Virginia to Receive Tonys' 2019 Excellence in Theatre Education Award

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 23, 2019

The Tony Awards have announced that Virginia educator Madeline Michel will receive the 2019 Excellence in Theatre Education Award. Michel is the theater director at Monticello High School in Charlottesville.

Michel's drama program took on a heightened resonance in 2017 when, in the aftermath of the Charlottesville rally, Michel and her students used theater to address racial inequality, elevating and leading the conversation for a wounded community.

The fundamentals of Michel's curriculum are student playwriting, productions that engage a diverse cast and crew, and community service. The Monticello High School Drama Department has also raised thousands of dollars annually for local charities and to fund college scholarships for economically challenged students.

"This program is not about me, because it has to be about my students," said Michel. "They are our future. They are the people that are going to change the world and make it better. These are the kids who give me so much hope in some very dark times."

The Excellence in Theatre Education Award was co-founded in 2014 by the Tony Awards and Carnegie Mellon University to recognize top K-12 drama teachers and to celebrate arts education.

Michel will receive her award at the 73rd Annual Tony Awards on June 9 at Radio City Music Hall.

Madeline Michel
(Photo provided by Slate PR)
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Magic Mike Musical Cancels World Premiere Run in Boston
  2. Lauren Patten, Kathryn Gallagher, Elizabeth Stanley, Derek Klena & More Set for Jagged Little Pill on Broadway
  3. Megan Hilty on the Future of Smash & Reuniting with Wicked Co-Stars for Her Live from Lincoln Center Concert
  4. Tootsie Star Santino Fontana on How Backstage Is a War Movie & More on Show People
  5. Alice Ripley, Tony Yazbeck, Betsy Wolfe & More to Lead Into the Woods Concert at Town Hall

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Aladdin The Book of Mormon Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Beetlejuice Mean Girls Harry Potter and the Cursed Child All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters