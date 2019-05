The American Theatre Wing and The Village Voice announced the winners of the 64th Annual Obie Awards, honoring achievement off-Broadway, on May 20 at Terminal 5. Check out portraits of the winners and attendees from the big night!

Heidi Schreck’s What the Constitution Means to Me won the 2019 Obie for Best New American Play.

Oklahoma! director Daniel Fish and the creative team of the revival were honored with a Special Citation.

Hadestown’s Tony-nominated director Rachel Chavkin is all smiles.