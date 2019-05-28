Yanni Begins Concert Run at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

Legendary composer and multi-instrumentalist Yanni takes the Broadway stage as part of the In Residence on Broadway series beginning on May 28 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. The intimate evening, titled Pure Yanni in Residence on Broadway, will run through June 2.



Yanni is a Grammy-nominated composer, instrumentalist, producer and performer whose concerts have played multiple venues across the world including the Acropolis in Greece, the Taj Mahal in India and New York City's Radio City Music Hall. He has been awarded more than 40 platinum and gold albums worldwide and has sold more than 25 million albums globally. Yanni is also well-known for his humanitarian efforts and travels throughout the world where he continues to support children, music and education in the countries he visits.



The production team for In Residence on Broadway includes Tony-nominated lighting designer Mike Baldassari (Cabaret) and Tony-nominated sound designers Peter Hylenski (King Kong) and Garth Helm (Pippin).



