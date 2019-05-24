James Corden Teams Up with Aladdin Film Stars Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott & Will Smith for an Epic Magic Carpet Ride

The day has arrived! The eagerly anticipated Aladdin film remake makes its way into cinemas today, May 24. In celebration of the movie's premiere, James Corden shared his excitement with a special edition of Crosswalk the Musical on last night's Late Late Show. Corden joined the stars of the major motion picture, including Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott and Will Smith, for a magic carpet ride through the streets to spread the word about the magical tale. Give a watch to the foursome of mega-talents below—and bask in Corden's wish to play the Genie—then make your way to cinemas to experience the joy of Aladdin for yourself.



