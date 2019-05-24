Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
James Corden, Will Smith, Naomi Scott & Mena Massoud
(Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS)

James Corden Teams Up with Aladdin Film Stars Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott & Will Smith for an Epic Magic Carpet Ride

Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • May 24, 2019

The day has arrived! The eagerly anticipated Aladdin film remake makes its way into cinemas today, May 24. In celebration of the movie's premiere, James Corden shared his excitement with a special edition of Crosswalk the Musical on last night's Late Late Show. Corden joined the stars of the major motion picture, including Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott and Will Smith, for a magic carpet ride through the streets to spread the word about the magical tale. Give a watch to the foursome of mega-talents below—and bask in Corden's wish to play the Genie—then make your way to cinemas to experience the joy of Aladdin for yourself.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Magic Mike Musical Cancels World Premiere Run in Boston
  2. Lauren Patten, Kathryn Gallagher, Elizabeth Stanley, Derek Klena & More Set for Jagged Little Pill on Broadway
  3. Megan Hilty on the Future of Smash & Reuniting with Wicked Co-Stars for Her Live from Lincoln Center Concert
  4. Tootsie Star Santino Fontana on How Backstage Is a War Movie & More on Show People
  5. Alice Ripley, Tony Yazbeck, Betsy Wolfe & More to Lead Into the Woods Concert at Town Hall

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Aladdin The Book of Mormon Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Beetlejuice Mean Girls Harry Potter and the Cursed Child All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters