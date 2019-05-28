The Cast of Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Gets Ready for Off-Broadway

It's so nice you can say it twice six times! Halley Feiffer's Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow is set to arrive at off-Broadway's MCC Theater, and the cast is getting ready by meeting with the press. Directed by Trip Cullman, the new comedy features Tony nominee Steven Boyer, Sas Goldberg, Greg Hildreth, Ryan Spahn, Tavi Gevinson and more. Loosely based on Chekhov's Three Sisters, Feiffer's play is slated to begin previews on June 27 with opening night set for July 18 at the Susan and Ronald Frankel Theater. Check out the photos of the cast and creative team!

Director Trip Cullman and playwright Halley Feiffer.