Get ready! The Tony-nominated new musical Ain't Too Proud recently welcomed two legends at the Imperial Theatre! Chita Rivera and Rita Moreno were in the house, and after the performance, there were hugs all around backstage with the show's stars James Harkness, Jeremy Pope, Ephraim Sykes, Derrick Baskin and Jawan Jackson. Take a look at the pics, and then go see The Temptations musical for yourself!

Mwah! Rita Moreno shares a sweet moment with Jeremy Pope.

Ain't Too Proud choreographer Sergio Trujillo hugs it out with dance legend Chita Rivera.