Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play Will Transfer to Broadway

by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 11, 2019
Teyonah Parris & Paul Alexander Nolan in "Slave Play" at New York Theatre Workshop
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Slave Play is headed to Broadway. Playwright Jeremy O. Harris' acclaimed debut work, which made its world premiere at off-Broadway's New York Theatre Workshop in 2018, will move to the Golden Theatre this fall. Robert O'Hara will repeat his work as director of the production, with a first preview set for September 10 and an opening night slated for October 6.

O'Hara said, "I'm thrilled as a black queer artist to be collaborating with another black queer artist on what will be both of our Broadway debuts. I think the idea that I can say that openly and proudly is rather profound given the history of our country and of the American theater, but more specifically Broadway which has had and continues to have a general lack of diversity and diverse stories. I feel that Jeremy is joined today by a whole host of exciting young artists who are telling stories outside the main stem which can now hopefully be presented on the main stem. As the margin slowly becomes the center, I believe a cavalcade of voices one would never expect to be heard on Broadway can be and should be demanded. Slave Play is a complex, challenging and exhilarating piece of work and I look forward to presenting it this fall on Broadway."

Slave Play follows the lives of six people living at the MacGregor Plantation, where fear and desire entwine in the shadow of the Master's House.

Harris wrote Slave Play in his first semester of the graduate playwriting program at the Yale School of Drama, where he is currently a student. His second play, "Daddy," recently concluded its world premiere co-production with the New Group and the Vineyard Theatre.

The Slave Play creative team includes Clint Ramos (scenic design), Dede Ayite (costume design), Jiyoun Chang (lighting design), Lindsay Jones (sound design and original music), Byron Easley (movement) and Claire Warden (intimacy and fight director).

The off-Broadway production starred Paul Alexander Nolan, Teyonah Parris, Ato Blankson-Wood, James Cusati-Moyer, Sullivan Jones, Chalia La Tour, Irene Sofia Lucio and Annie McNamara. Casting for the Broadway transfer will be announced at a later date.

Slave Play is scheduled to play a 17-week limited engagement on Broadway.

