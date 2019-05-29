The Prom Tony Nominee Brooks Ashmanskas Receives Sardis Portrait

It's time to dance because The Prom star Brooks Ashmanskas received a Sardi's portrait on May 28. Ashmanskas recently earned a Tony Award nomination for his starring turn in The Prom and also received a nom in 2007 for Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me. His other Broadway credits include How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, The Producers, Something Rotten!, Sunday in the Park with George and more. The star was joined by his fellow The Prom castmates as well as longtime friend Nathan Lane. Check out the photos below, and be sure to see him in action at the Longacre Theatre.

The Prom's director/choreographer Casey Nicholaw, stars Christoper Sieber, Brooks Ashmanskas and Beth Leavel with scribe Bob Martin pose with their Sardi's portraits.

Tony winner Nathan Lane celebrates with Brooks Ashmanskas.