The Prom Tony Nominee Brooks Ashmanskas Receives Sardis Portrait

by Caitlin Moynihan • May 29, 2019
Brooks Ashmanskas
(Photos: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

It's time to dance because The Prom star Brooks Ashmanskas received a Sardi's portrait on May 28. Ashmanskas recently earned a Tony Award nomination for his starring turn in The Prom and also received a nom in 2007 for Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me. His other Broadway credits include How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, The Producers, Something Rotten!, Sunday in the Park with George and more. The star was joined by his fellow The Prom castmates as well as longtime friend Nathan Lane. Check out the photos below, and be sure to see him in action at the Longacre Theatre.

The Prom's director/choreographer Casey Nicholaw, stars Christoper Sieber, Brooks Ashmanskas and Beth Leavel with scribe Bob Martin pose with their Sardi's portraits.
Tony winner Nathan Lane celebrates with Brooks Ashmanskas.
The cast and creative team of The Prom toast star Brooks Ashmanskas.

The Prom

A new musical comedy about big Broadway stars, a small town, and a love that unites them all.
View Comments

Brooks Ashmanskas

Newsletters