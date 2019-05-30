Blue Man Group's New Speechless Tour to Debut This Fall in North America

Blue Man Group, owned by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, will debut their new tour, Speechless on September 24 at Los Angeles' Hollywood Pantages Theatre. The launch of the new tour marks the premiere of Blue Man Group in Los Angeles, the first of more than 50 cities around North America that will welcome the Speechless tour in its first season, including Fresno, Albuquerque, Tempe, San Antonio, Costa Mesa, Dallas, Appleton, Atlanta and more.



Under the helm of visionary director Jenny Koons, the world-renowned bald and blue trio embark on a fresh journey of discovery through this tour, the result of over 27 years spent observing humanity. Speechless will feature new and original compositions, invented instruments and unexpected situations alongside iconic Blue Man Group moments based in joy, art, music, comedy, social commentary and profound absurdity.



“It’s Blue Man Group’s continued commitment to push boundaries, and think bigger and bolder with every new exploration, that excites me most about this opportunity, and I’m thrilled to join the Blue Man Group family to undertake this new show,” said Koons, in a statement. “Speechless will feature material that fosters communal moments, debut the evolution of our tube-based instruments to support all new music, and include large-scale audience participation. It is my hope that this show will deliver on its name and continue Blue Man Group’s legacy to transcend words and inspire audiences through non-verbal connections.”



Blue Man Group is a global entertainment phenomenon, known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters and multiple creative explorations. Blue Man Group performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication. Since debuting at New York’s Astor Place Theatre in 1991, the live show has expanded to additional domestic residencies in Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas and Orlando, an international residency in Berlin, and multiple North American and World tours, reaching more than 35 million people worldwide.



