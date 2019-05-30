Helen Woolf & Nikki Bentley to Join Alistair Brammer Among New London Wicked Stars

More new stars are joining the hit West End production of Wicked. UK and Ireland tour alums Helen Woolf (Beauty and the Beast) and Nikki Bentley (Ghost The Musical) have signed on to repeat their turns as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, on the stage of London's Apollo Victoria Theatre beginning on July 22. They will succeed Alice Fearn and Sophie Evans, who will play their final performance on July 20.



Also joining the West End cast will be Kim Ismay as Madame Morrible, Idriss Karagbo as Boq, Simeon Truby as Doctor Dillamond and Carina Gillespie as Nessarose. They will succeed Melanie La Barrie, Jack Lansbury, Chris Jarman and Rosa O'Reilly, who will take their final bow on July 20.



The newly announced stars will join the previously reported Alistair Brammer (Miss Saigon) stepping into the role of Fiyero.



Featuring a book by Winnie Holzman and a score by Stephen Schwartz, Wicked is directed by Joe Mantello, with choreography by Wayne Cilento and music direction by Stephen Oremus.