Odds & Ends: Isabel Keating Set for Nell Benjamin & Duncan Sheik's Because of Winn Dixie at Goodspeed & More

Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • May 30, 2019
Isabel Keating
(Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.

Isabel Keating & More to Star in Because of Winn Dixie Musical at Goodspeed
Casting is here for the Goodspeed's upcoming production of Because of Winn Dixie, a musical collaboration from Broadway hitmakers Nell Benjamin (Mean Girls) and Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening), based on the award-winning novel by Kate DiCamillo. Directed by John Rando and choreographed by Chris Bailey with animal direction by William Berloni, the previously announced production will run from June 28 through September 1 at Goodspeed's East Haddam, CT venue. The cast will include Tony nominee Isabel Keating as Franny Block, Tony nominee J. Robert Spencer as Preacher, Roz Ryan as Gloria Dump, Kacie Sheik as Jeanne Dewberry, Chloë Cheers as Amanda Wilkinson, Nicole Powell as Millie Wilkinson, John Edwards as Carl Wilkinson, David Poe as Otis, Josie Todd as Opal, Sophia Massa as Sweetie Pie Thomas, Crystal Kellogg as Callie Thomas, Brian Michael Hoffman as Jiggs Thomas, Jay Hendrix as Stevie Dewberry, Ryan Halsaver as Townsperson and the canine Bowdie as Winn Dixie.

Sandra Shipley & More Join Cape Playhouse's The Importance of Being Earnest
Final casting has been announced for The Cape Playhouse's upcoming production of Oscar Wilde's timeless classic The Importance of Being Earnest. The previously announced production, directed by Matt Lenz, will run from June 12-22 at the historic venue on Cape Cod. Newly announced cast members include Sandra Shipley (replacing the previously announced Isabel Keating, who has exited the production to appear in Because of Winn Dixie) as Miss Prism, Jesse Sharp as Lane, Mahira Kakkar as Gwendolen, Olivia Hebert as Cecily, John Thomas Waite as the Reverend Charles Chasuble and Victor Warren as Merriman. They join the previously reported Jason Gotay as Algernon, Edward Hibbert as Lady Bracknell and Younger star Dan Amboyer as Jack.

Drew Droege's Happy Birthday Doug Sets Pride Weekend Reading in NYC
Happy Birthday Doug, a new solo comedy written by and starring Drew Droege, will arrive at off-Broadway's SoHo Playhouse for one night on June 29 at 9:00pm. Tom DeTrinis will direct the reading of the new play, which follows the title character on his 41st birthday as he's visited by friends, nightmares, a few exes and even a ghost. Droege is the celebrated writer-star of the off-Broadway hit Bright Colors and Bold Patterns, which was associate-produced by DeTrinis and directed by Michael Urie.

P.S. Tony winner Heather Headley has landed a sweet new TV gig!

