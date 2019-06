Get ready! Broadway.com has an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at what goes on before and during a performance of the Tony-nominated musical Ain't Too Proud. Check out photos of Tony nominees Derrick Baskin, Jeremy Pope, Ephraim Sykes and the rest of the talented company in action!

Ain't Too Proud Tony nominee Derrick Baskin is all smiles in his dressing room.

Ain't Too Proud Tony nominee Jeremy Pope rocks his Broadway.com water bottle at the theater.

Ain't Too Proud star James Harkness gets smooth before hitting the stage.

Ain't Too Proud star Jawan M. Jackson takes a moment backstage.