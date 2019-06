The 64th Annual Drama Desk Awards, honoring the best in Broadway, off- and off-off-Broadway theater in the 2018-2019 season, took place on June 2 at New York City's Town Hall. Drama Desk winner Michael Urie served as the evening's host. Broadway.com was on the scene for the after-party at The Ribbon. Check out the fun photos from the big night, and check out at the full winners list here!

The Prom producer Dori Berinstein and composer Matthew Sklar are all smiles after the show's Drama Desk win for Outstanding Musical.

Beetlejuice star Sophia Anne Caruso snaps a photo with set designer David Korins, who garnered a Drama Desk Award for the show's imaginative set.

The Cher Show star Stephanie J. Block received the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical, and Charles G. LaPointe won for his Outstanding Wig and Hair Design for the musical about the four-letter icon.

Hats off to David Yazbek and Robert Horn, who garnered the Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Music and Lyrics and Outstanding Book for Tootsie.