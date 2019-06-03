Sarah Silverman's Bedwetter Musical Sets World Premiere with Atlantic Theater Company

Off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company has announced a strong lineup of new productions set to appear as part of its 2019-2020 season. Highlights include the world premiere play Sunday by Tony winner Jack Thorne and a world premiere musical based on Emmy-winning comedian Sarah Silverman's memoir The Bedwetter, co-written with Adam Schlesinger and Joshua Harmon.



Launching the Atlantic season will be Sunday (September 5-October 13, 2019), written by Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and directed by Lee Sunday Evans (In the Green). The play follows a group of friends who gather for a book group, anxious to prove their intellectual worth. Soon, their anxiety gets the better of any actual discussion as emotional truths come pouring out.



Next up will be Halfway B*tches Go Straight to Heaven (November 14-December 22, 2019), a world premiere play written by Pulitzer winner Stephen Adly Guirgis (Between Riverside and Crazy), directed by John Ortiz (Jack Goes Boating). The new work centers on the harrowing, humorous and heartbreaking inner workings of a women's halfway house in New York City.



The Atlantic will next offer up Paris (January 8-February 9, 2020), a world premiere play by Eboni Booth in her playwriting debut, directed by Knud Adams (Grasses of a Thousand Colors). The play centers on Emmie, who is one of the only black people living in Paris, Vermont. She desperately needs a job, and when she is hired at Berry's, a store off the interstate selling everything from baby carrots to lawnmowers, she begins to understand a new kind of isolation.



Next on deck at the Atlantic is Anatomy of a Suicide (January 30-March 15, 2020), a U.S. premiere play written by Alice Birch (Orlando) and directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz (Marys Seacole). The drama centers on three generations of women whose lives play out simultaneously. For each, the chaos of what has come before brings a painful legacy.



Celebrated comic Sarah Silverman's new musical comedy The Bedwetter (May 9-June 28, 2020) is next up at the Atlantic. Featuring a book co-written by Silverman with Drama Desk Award winner Joshua Harmon (Significant Other), music by Adam Schlesinger (Cry-Baby) and lyrics by Silverman and Schlesinger, the previously reported musical is based on Silverman's bestselling memoir.



Closing out the Atlantic's new season is A Play Is a Poem (May 20-June 21, 2020), a world premiere written by Oscar winner Ethan Coen (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs) and directed by Atlantic Theater Company's Artistic Director Neil Pepe. A Play Is a Poem is a new collection of one-acts which offer an eccentric look at life across America.



Casting for the Atlantic's 2019-2020 season will be announced at a later date.