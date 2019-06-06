Sponsored
Broadway.com Presents at the Tonys with Imogen Lloyd Webber Will Air Coast to Coast Tony Weekend

News
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 6, 2019
Imogen Lloyd Webber
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Broadway.com is joining CBS Television Stations once again this year for the Emmy-winning Broadway.com Presents at the Tonys with Imogen Lloyd Webber, the pre-Tony Awards TV special that will air across the country this weekend, in advance of the Tony Awards telecast on Sunday, June 9. The program is set to air at 8:30am on WCBS-TV in New York City (just before CBS Sunday Morning), and on CBS stations across the United States beginning on Friday, June 7 and through the weekend. Emmy winner Imogen Lloyd Webber returns this year to host and give viewers an intimate look at this season's Tony nominees.

"This has been a wonderful year on Broadway, both artistically and commercially," said John Gore, Owner and CEO of the John Gore Organization. "The Tony Awards represent a year's worth of hard work on Broadway, and we are thrilled to partner with CBS Television Stations to give viewers and theater fans across the country the special behind-the-scenes access that Broadway.com offers year-round."

In 2017, Broadway.com Presents At the Tonys with Imogen Lloyd Webber won a New York Emmy Award for special event coverage.

The half-hour special will bring the Tony-nominated productions for Best Musical, Best Play, Best Musical Revival and Best Play Revival to center stage. Imogen Lloyd Webber will host exclusive interviews with Jeff Daniels (To Kill a Mockingbird), Bryan Cranston (Network), Adam Driver (Burn This), Anaïs Mitchell (Hadestown), Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown), Santino Fontana (Tootsie), Jeremy Pope (Ain't Too Proud, Choir Boy), Derrick Baskin (Ain't Too Proud), Jawan M. Jackson (Ain't Too Proud), Ephraim Sykes (Ain't Too Proud), Kelli O'Hara (Kiss Me, Kate!), Ali Stroker (Oklahoma!) and Annette Bening (All My Sons).

Check out the schedule for Broadway.com Presents at the Tonys with Imogen Lloyd Webber below.

 
 
 
