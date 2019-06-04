Chita Rivera Will Return to Feinstein's/54 Below for Fall Concert Run

On the heels of a recent sold-out concert engagement, two-time Tony-winning Broadway legend Chita Rivera has announced a return run this fall to the midtown cabaret venue Feinstein's/54 Below. Rivera will be joined by her longtime music team, Michael Croiter, Gary Adler and Jim Donica, for a seven-performance run from October 8-16.



"I'm thrilled to be returning to Feinstein's/54 Below this fall," Rivera told Broadway.com. "My trio and I have a ball there."



The new concert sees Rivera re-creating iconic moments from her career, with a special tribute to her dear friends and collaborators John Kander and Fred Ebb. Rivera also performs the timeless music of Leonard Bernstein, Charles Strouse, Jerry Herman and Stephen Sondheim.



Rivera earned Tonys for The Rink and Kiss of the Spider Woman. She was also nominated for The Visit, Chita Rivera: The Dancer's Life, Jerry's Girls, Merlin, Bye Bye Birdie, Bring Back Birdie and Chicago.