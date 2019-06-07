Jimmy Award Winner Renée Rapp Steps In as Mean Girls 'Queen Bee' Regina

Strong-voiced 2018 Jimmy Award winner Renée Rapp takes over the role of "Queen Bee" Regina George in the Tony-nominated musical Mean Girls beginning on June 7. Rapp will play a limited engagement through June 26, filling in for Tony-nominated original cast member Taylor Louderman while she performs in the Muny's production of Kinky Boots. Rapp will officially take over the role of Regina on September 10, with Louderman taking her final bow in the musical on September 8.



Rapp earned the National High School Musical Theatre Award ("Jimmy Award") as Best Actress her performance of "All Falls Down" from Chaplin. Her fellow 2018 Jimmy Award winner is Andrew Barth Feldman, who is currently making his Broadway debut in the title role of Dear Evan Hansen.



Mean Girls, based on Tina Fey's hit film, began Broadway previews on March 12, 2018 and officially opened on April 8. The show features a book by Fey, music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, with direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw and musical direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell.



Look back at Renée Rapp's Jimmy Award-winning performance below.



