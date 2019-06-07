Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Jimmy Award Winner Renée Rapp Steps In as Mean Girls 'Queen Bee' Regina

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 7, 2019
Renée Rapp
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Strong-voiced 2018 Jimmy Award winner Renée Rapp takes over the role of "Queen Bee" Regina George in the Tony-nominated musical Mean Girls beginning on June 7. Rapp will play a limited engagement through June 26, filling in for Tony-nominated original cast member Taylor Louderman while she performs in the Muny's production of Kinky Boots. Rapp will officially take over the role of Regina on September 10, with Louderman taking her final bow in the musical on September 8.

Rapp earned the National High School Musical Theatre Award ("Jimmy Award") as Best Actress her performance of "All Falls Down" from Chaplin. Her fellow 2018 Jimmy Award winner is Andrew Barth Feldman, who is currently making his Broadway debut in the title role of Dear Evan Hansen.

Mean Girls, based on Tina Fey's hit film, began Broadway previews on March 12, 2018 and officially opened on April 8. The show features a book by Fey, music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, with direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw and musical direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell.

Look back at Renée Rapp's Jimmy Award-winning performance below.

Mean Girls

Tina Fey’s fetch movie is, like, now on Broadway.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Ready, Set, Tony! Spotlight on the Powerhouses Up for the Leading Actor in a Play Tony
  2. Livin' It Up: Amber Gray Goes from 'Weak Link' of the School Play to Tony-Nominated Hadestown Standout
  3. Performances Announced for 73rd Annual Tony Awards
  4. Tony Awards FAQ! Everything You Need to Know About Broadway's Biggest Night of 2019
  5. LGBTQ Champion Judith Light on Receiving Her Special Tony Award, Mastering Her Red Carpet A-Game & More on Show People

Star Files

Renée Rapp

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Aladdin The Book of Mormon Chicago Mean Girls Beetlejuice Dear Evan Hansen Harry Potter and the Cursed Child All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters