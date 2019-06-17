Sponsored
Mel Brooks Begins Two-Night Comedy Engagement on Broadway

by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 17, 2019
(Photo: Robyn Beck/Getty Images)

Mel Brooks, award-winning comedy legend of stage and screen, returns to the Great White Way on June 17 as part of the In Residence on Broadway series. The new show, titled Mel Brooks on Broadway, will run through June 18 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Both shows begin at 7:00pm.

Brooks' unscripted show combines off-the-cuff comedy with personal stories and film clips from some of his most memorable work.

In Broadway circles, Brooks is known for the Tony-winning sensation The Producers, based on his Oscar-winning film of the same name. His Broadway credits as a writer and producer also include Young Frankenstein, based on his hit film, as well as All-American, Shinbone Alley and Leonard Sillman's New Faces of 1952. Brooks is the recipient of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.

