Three Laureys! Rebecca Naomi Jones, Shirley Jones & Christine Andreas Unite over the Iconic Oklahoma! Role

Three actresses who have all inhabited the role of Laurey in Oklahoma! gathered on June 5 for a panel celebrating the show's legacy. Rebecca Naomi Jones, who currently stars in Daniel Fish's staging of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic at Circle in the Square Theatre, united with Broadway vets Christine Andreas and Shirley Jones, who played Laurey in the the 1979 Broadway production and the beloved 1955 film adaptation, respectively. Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization president Ted Chaplin moderated the panel with the three actresses and Fish, followed by a performance from Mary Testa, the 2019 Tony nominee and current Aunt Eller. Check out the photos below.

Ted Chaplin moderates the panel, featuring Shirley Jones, Christine Andreas, Rebecca Naomi Jones and Daniel Fish (Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Rebecca Naomi Jones and Shirley Jones get together for a picture. (Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)