Aladdin Standout Michael James Scott Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger

Michael James Scott, the showstopping actor currently appearing on Broadway as Genie in Aladdin, has signed on to lead Broadway.com's new vlog—"Live from the Lamp"—starting on June 25. The vlog will follow Scott and his co-stars backstage and onstage at the New Amsterdam Theatre, where the acclaimed production has been running for five years.



Featuring a book by Chad Beguelin, music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman, Tim Rice and Beguelin, Aladdin is based on the hit 1992 animated film. The musical features direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw.



In addition to his current performance in Aladdin, Scott has been seen on Broadway in Something Rotten!, The Book of Mormon, Elf, Hair, The Pirate Queen, Tarzan, All Shook Up and Mamma Mia! His touring credits include Aladdin and Jersey Boys.



Tune in and watch Scott take Broadway.com readers behind the scenes at the celebrated musical that is delighting Broadway crowds nightly.



"Live from the Lamp" will run every Tuesday for five weeks.