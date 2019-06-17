Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Aladdin Standout Michael James Scott Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 17, 2019
Michael James Scott in "Aladdin"
(Photo: Deen Van Meer)

Michael James Scott, the showstopping actor currently appearing on Broadway as Genie in Aladdin, has signed on to lead Broadway.com's new vlog—"Live from the Lamp"—starting on June 25. The vlog will follow Scott and his co-stars backstage and onstage at the New Amsterdam Theatre, where the acclaimed production has been running for five years.

Featuring a book by Chad Beguelin, music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman, Tim Rice and Beguelin, Aladdin is based on the hit 1992 animated film. The musical features direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw.

In addition to his current performance in Aladdin, Scott has been seen on Broadway in Something Rotten!, The Book of Mormon, Elf, Hair, The Pirate Queen, Tarzan, All Shook Up and Mamma Mia! His touring credits include Aladdin and Jersey Boys.

Tune in and watch Scott take Broadway.com readers behind the scenes at the celebrated musical that is delighting Broadway crowds nightly.

"Live from the Lamp" will run every Tuesday for five weeks.

Aladdin

Disney's beloved story comes to life on stage!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Get a Glimpse at Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler & the Cast of the West Side Story Movie in Action
  2. Sunday in the Park with George, Starring Jake Gyllenhaal & Annaleigh Ashford, Will Transfer to London
  3. Vanessa Hudgens, Hailey Kilgore & More to Lead Reading of Ingrid Michaelson's The Notebook Musical with Powerhouse Theater
  4. Pretty Woman Alum Tommy Bracco Will Compete on Season 21 of CBS' Big Brother
  5. Lin-Manuel Miranda to Play Piragua Guy in His In the Heights Movie

Star Files

Michael James Scott

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Dear Evan Hansen Mean Girls Tootsie Chicago Frozen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters