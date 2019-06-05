Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Lizzie Borden Rock Musical Postpones Summer Off-Broadway Run

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 5, 2019
Eden Espinosa & Ciara Renée
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Producers have announced that due to unforeseen circumstances the new Lizzie Borden rock tuner, titled Lizzie, originally announced to play The Pershing Square Signature Center beginning on July 19, has been postponed until further notice.

"We are so disappointed that this production will not happen at this time. However, we hold out all hope for a production to come together at a future date," said producers Danita Thomas and John E. Thomas in a joint statement.

The new musical based on the life of notorious murder suspect Borden was to be directed by Victoria Bussert, choreographed by Jaclyn Miller and music-directed by Julie McBride. Eden Espinosa, Ciara Renée, Carrie Cimma and Shannon O'Boyle were set to star.

The musical, which was previously seen in Denmark, follows Borden, whose rage explodes as secrets in her household reach a boiling point and she finds herself considering the unthinkable. Tim Maner crafted the book and penned the lyrics with Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer, who co-wrote the music with Alan Stevens Hewitt.

The creative team was to include Shoko Kambara (scenic design), Charlotte Yetman (costume design), Greg Hofmann (lighting design), Alex Hawthorn (sound design) and Alan Stevens Hewitt (orchestrations).

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. London's The Light in the Piazza Star Dove Cameron on Her Friendship with Ariana Grande and Dream of Playing Wicked's Glinda
  2. Ashley Park to Star in Thoroughly Modern Millie at City Center; Evita, Mack and Mabel & Love Life Also on Deck
  3. Tony Winner Lena Hall Sets New York Stage Return in Meat Loaf Musical Bat Out of Hell
  4. Broadway Grosses: As Network Nears End of Run, Audiences Rush to See Bryan Cranston's Tony-Nominated Turn
  5. Tony Winner Alice Ripley to Star as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard at North Shore Music Theatre

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Aladdin The Book of Mormon Chicago Mean Girls Beetlejuice Dear Evan Hansen Harry Potter and the Cursed Child All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters