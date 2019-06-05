Lizzie Borden Rock Musical Postpones Summer Off-Broadway Run

Producers have announced that due to unforeseen circumstances the new Lizzie Borden rock tuner, titled Lizzie, originally announced to play The Pershing Square Signature Center beginning on July 19, has been postponed until further notice.



"We are so disappointed that this production will not happen at this time. However, we hold out all hope for a production to come together at a future date," said producers Danita Thomas and John E. Thomas in a joint statement.



The new musical based on the life of notorious murder suspect Borden was to be directed by Victoria Bussert, choreographed by Jaclyn Miller and music-directed by Julie McBride. Eden Espinosa, Ciara Renée, Carrie Cimma and Shannon O'Boyle were set to star.



The musical, which was previously seen in Denmark, follows Borden, whose rage explodes as secrets in her household reach a boiling point and she finds herself considering the unthinkable. Tim Maner crafted the book and penned the lyrics with Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer, who co-wrote the music with Alan Stevens Hewitt.



The creative team was to include Shoko Kambara (scenic design), Charlotte Yetman (costume design), Greg Hofmann (lighting design), Alex Hawthorn (sound design) and Alan Stevens Hewitt (orchestrations).