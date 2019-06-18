Sponsored
Nicholas Christopher Returns to Broadway's Hamilton as George Washington

by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 18, 2019
Nicholas Christopher
(Photo provided by The Press Room)

Multi-talented star Nicholas Christopher, formerly seen as George Washington in the Broadway production of Hamilton, returns to the Tony-winning production at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on June 18. Christopher replaces Carvens Lissaint, who played his final performance on June 16.

In addition to Christopher's turn in the Broadway production of Hamilton, he was seen in the role on tour. He has also appeared on Broadway in Miss Saigon and Motown The Musical and off-Broadway in Lazarus, Whorl Inside a Loop, The Tempest, Hurt Village and Rent.

The current Broadway cast of Hamilton also includes Austin Scott as Alexander Hamilton, Daniel Breaker as Aaron Burr, Denée Benton as Eliza Hamilton, Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler, James Monroe Iglehart as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Wallace Smith as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Joanna A. Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Anthony Lee Medina as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton and Euan Morton as King George.

Featuring a book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton is directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, with musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.

