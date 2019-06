It's here, it's here! The 2019 Tony Awards have officially arrived! Before the evening of speeches, singing and surprises high-kicks into gear, take a look at all of the photos of the evening's nominees and glamorous attendees as they work the red carpet at Radio City Music Hall. Keep checking back here, and click through the gallery for up-to-the-minute photo updates and fun snaps of your fave stars!

Tony host James Corden and his wife Julia Carey are ready for Broadway's biggest night!

The Ferryman’s Tony-nominated star Laura Donnelly strikes a pose.

Ain't Too Proud Tony nominees Ephraim Sykes and Derrick Baskin and stars Jawan M. Jackson and James Harkness pose with Temptations founder Otis Williams.

Screen and stage favorite Darren Criss snaps a pic.

The camera loves Tony winner Cynthia Erivo.

Moulin Rouge!-bound star Aaron Tveit looks sharp.

Laura Linney, who will star in My Name is Lucy Barton next year, gets glam for the 2019 Tonys.

Choir Boy move maker Camille A. Brown is the first black woman nominated for a choreography Tony Award since Marlies Yearby was nominated for Rent in 1996.

Lucy Liu stuns on the red carpet.