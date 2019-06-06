Odds & Ends: Ashley Park Joins Cast of Grand Horizons at Williamstown & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Ashley Park Joins Cast of Grand Horizons at Williamstown Theatre Festival

More casting is here for the Williamstown Theatre Festival's 2019 summer season. Joining the previously announced casts are Deirdre O'Connell (By the Water) in Before the Meeting (August 7-August 18), replacing the previously announced Ellen Barkin who had to withdraw due to a scheduling conflict; Ashley Park (Mean Girls) in Grand Horizons (July 17-July 28); Frank Wood (The Iceman Cometh) in A Human Being, of a Sort (June 26-July 7); Catherine Combs (Gloria) and Thom Sesma (Superhero) in Ghosts (July 31-August 18); and Owen Tabaka (The Music Man) in A Raisin in the Sun (June 25-July 13). For a look at the full 2019 Williamstown Theatre Festival season, click here.



Marc Kudisch to Direct Krystina Alabado in Reading of Invisible: A New Musical

Marc Kudisch is putting on his director's cap. The Broadway veteran has signed on to helm an upcoming one-night presentation of Invisible: A New Musical, a new tuner based on H.G. Wells' sci-fi classic The Invisible Man. The presentation, starring Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls), will be held at Feinstein's/54 Below on September 2 at 9:30pm. Featuring a book by David Hollingsworth and a score by David Orris, Invisible: A New Musical is the story of Griff and Kemper, two hopeless nerds whose plans to woo the popular girls through science go awry when Griff accidentally turns himself invisible. The cast will also include Anthony Norman, Dan Amerman, Chris Bona, Christie Brooke, Jordan Goodsell, Daniel Mills, Alyssa Rupert, Rehyan Rivera, Luke Matthew Simon, Katie McConaughy and Dekontee Tucrkile. The presentation will feature musical direction by Anessa Marie.



Pride Plays Festival Adds Opening-Night Reading of Our Town

Michael Urie and Doug Nevin's starry Pride Plays festival is kicking off with a classic. The previously announced event has scheduled a one-night reading of Thornton Wilder's Our Town to launch the festival of play readings commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising. Jenna Worsham will direct the Our Town reading, set to be held at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater on June 20 at 8:00pm. The cast will include Michael David Baldwin, JorJa Brown, Izzy Castaldi, Joslyn DeFreece, Sydney Mae Diaz, Parker Gard, Nicholas Gorham, Em Grosland, Jax Jackson, Eve C. Lindley, Summer Minerva, Pooya Mohseni, JP Moraga, Sophie Sagan-Gutherz, Cece Suazo, and Marquise Vilson. For more information about Pride Plays, click here.



P.S. Watch Sutton Foster, Miriam Shor & Hilary Duff Sing "9 to 5" in a Younger sneak peek.



