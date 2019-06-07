Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Death of a Salesman, Starring Wendell Pierce & Sharon D. Clarke, Sets West End Transfer

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 7, 2019
Wendell Pierce & Sharon D. Clarke in "Death of a Salesman" at London's Young Vic
(Photo: Brinkhoff Mogenburg)

Two-time Tony winner Marianne Elliott and co-director Miranda Cromwell's acclaimed new staging of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman is headed to the West End. On the heels of a celebrated mounting at London's Young Vic, the new production, featuring an all-black cast, will move to the Piccadilly Theatre beginning on October 24 ahead of a November 4 opening night.

Wendell Pierce (Selma) and Olivier winner Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) will reprise their performances as Willy Loman and Linda Loman. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

According to a press release, Elliott and Cromwell "bring a unique vision to one of the greatest plays of the 20th century, seen through the eyes of an African-American family."

The production features scenic design by Anna Fleischle, lighting design by Aideen Malone and sound design by Carolyn Downing. Death of a Salesman will play a limited engagement through January 4, 2020.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Ready, Set, Tony! Spotlight on the Powerhouses Up for the Leading Actor in a Play Tony
  2. Livin' It Up: Amber Gray Goes from 'Weak Link' of the School Play to Tony-Nominated Hadestown Standout
  3. Performances Announced for 73rd Annual Tony Awards
  4. Tony Awards FAQ! Everything You Need to Know About Broadway's Biggest Night of 2019
  5. LGBTQ Champion Judith Light on Receiving Her Special Tony Award, Mastering Her Red Carpet A-Game & More on Show People

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Aladdin The Book of Mormon Chicago Mean Girls Beetlejuice Dear Evan Hansen Harry Potter and the Cursed Child All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters