Death of a Salesman, Starring Wendell Pierce & Sharon D. Clarke, Sets West End Transfer

Two-time Tony winner Marianne Elliott and co-director Miranda Cromwell's acclaimed new staging of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman is headed to the West End. On the heels of a celebrated mounting at London's Young Vic, the new production, featuring an all-black cast, will move to the Piccadilly Theatre beginning on October 24 ahead of a November 4 opening night.



Wendell Pierce (Selma) and Olivier winner Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) will reprise their performances as Willy Loman and Linda Loman. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.



According to a press release, Elliott and Cromwell "bring a unique vision to one of the greatest plays of the 20th century, seen through the eyes of an African-American family."



The production features scenic design by Anna Fleischle, lighting design by Aideen Malone and sound design by Carolyn Downing. Death of a Salesman will play a limited engagement through January 4, 2020.