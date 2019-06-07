Pretty Woman Cast & Broadway Cares Honor Marin Mazzie & Jason Danieley with Gift to Cancer Support Community

The company of Pretty Woman: The Musical has collaborated with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS to present a gift of $25,000 to Cancer Support Community commemorating three-time Tony nominee and Theater Hall of Fame inductee Marin Mazzie, who passed away from ovarian cancer in September. The gift is in memory of Mazzie and in honor of her husband, Jason Danieley, who is a member of the Pretty Woman cast.



Mazzie and Danieley have been longtime champions of Cancer Support Community, a global nonprofit that provides more than $50 million in free support services to people living with cancer and their loved ones. Mazzie is being honored posthumously this year with a Special Tony Award recognizing her legacy of advocacy and her leadership within the theater community for women’s health issues and support of organizations such as Cancer Support Community. In March, the organization presented the Inaugural Marin Mazzie Award for Empowerment to Tony nominee and cancer survivor Ashley Park, who shared the stage with Mazzie on Broadway in The King and I.



"I am so happy for Broadway Cares to make this special gift in collaboration with all at Pretty Woman: The Musical from resources raised during our spring fundraising campaign," said Tom Viola, Executive Director of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. "I know that the support, counsel and care that Marin and Jason received from Cancer Support Community was an invaluable assist and embrace to them both. What has made this experience even more resonant—and I imagine something that Marin would especially love—is that through their experience, the Broadway community has been introduced to this organization, augmenting the assistance offered by The Actors Fund to those facing the challenges of a cancer diagnosis in our theatrical family."



"We are truly humbled to have been selected by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and the cast of Pretty Woman: The Musical," said Kim Thiboldeaux, CEO of the Cancer Support Community. "All of us at CSC have tremendous admiration and gratitude for all that Marin and Jason have done for us—and that Jason continues to do—on behalf of cancer patients and their loved ones. We deeply appreciate this incredibly generous gift that will advance CSC's mission to provide free support services to and advocate for individuals affected by cancer."

Jason Danieley with his Pretty Woman: The Musical co-stars

(Photo: Victor Rodriguez)