Broadway's Nick Cordero & Amanda Kloots Welcome Baby Boy Elvis

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 10, 2019
Nick Cordero & Amanda Kloots
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Congratulations to Broadway alums Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots, who have announced the birth of a son, Elvis Eduardo, born on June 10. Married couple Cordero and Kloots first met while performing on the Great White Way in Bullets Over Broadway.

Kloots shared on Instagram, "Introducing Elvis Eduardo Cordero! Arrived at 6:41am this morning. 7 lbs and 15 oz. We are so in love with him already! 56 hour labor but mama and baby boy are doing great! I'll share my birth story after a very long nap."

Cordero's flashy turn in Bullets landed him a 2014 Tony nomination. His other Broadway credits include A Bronx Tale The Musical, Waitress and Rock of Ages. He has been seen off-Broadway in Brooklynite and The Toxic Avenger.

In addition to her performance in Bullets, Kloots' Broadway credits include Follies, Young Frankenstein and Good Vibrations. Her touring turns include Young Frankenstein, Spamalot and 42nd Street.

The Broadway.com team sends much love and good wishes to the growing Cordero-Kloots family!

Newsletters