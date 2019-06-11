Sandra Bullock Is Developing a Musical TV Show About Her Life in College

Sandra Bullock is one step closer to the world of Broadway. The celebrated Oscar-winning actress has announced that she is developing a new musical TV series for Amazon based on her experiences at North Carolina's East Carolina University in the 1980s, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Tony winner John Legend (Jitney) is a co-executive producer along with Akiva Goldsman (Star Trek: Discovery).



Set in the deep south, the currently untitled project centers on "a darkly offbeat young woman who defies expectations and sets out in search of love, community and, most importantly, an identity of her own." The series will "traverse the worlds of drag culture, mental health and the AIDS epidemic," with dance and music featured throughout.



As an actress, Bullock earned Academy and Golden Globe Awards for The Blind Side and was nominated for Gravity. She was also Golden Globe-nommed for While You Were Sleeping, Miss Congeniality and The Proposal. Her one New York theater credit is a turn in the 1988 off-Broadway play No Time Flat. Her prior executive-producing work includes the ABC sitcom George Lopez.



Casting and a premiere date for the new series will be announced at a later date.