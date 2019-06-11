Mary Bacon Joins Kate Hamill's New Theatrical Version of Little Women

New York stage veteran Mary Bacon has taken over the roles of Marmie/Aunt March in Kate Hamill's new stage adaptation of Little Women at the Cherry Lane Theatre. Bacon replaces original cast member Maria Elena Ramirez, who has departed the production due to an injury.



Bacon has been seen on Broadway in Rock 'n' Roll and Arcadia and off-Broadway in Women Without Men, The Tribute Artist, Giant, Motherhood Out Loud, Happy Now? and Treason.



She joins a current cast that includes Hamill as Meg, Kristolyn Lloyd as Jo, Ellen Harvey as Hannah/Mrs. Mingott, John Lenartz as Mr. Laurence/Robert March, Paola Sanchez Abreu as Beth, Michael Crane as Brooks/Parrot/Dashwood, Carmen Zilles as Amy and Nate Mann as Laurie.



Sarna Lapine directs the off-Broadway production of Primary Stages, which began previews on May 15 and opened on June 4. The play is scheduled to run through June 29.