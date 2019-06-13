Vanessa Hudgens, Hailey Kilgore & More to Lead Reading of Ingrid Michaelson's The Notebook Musical with Powerhouse Theater

Vanessa Hudgens and Hailey Kilgore are among a starry cast set to headline Powerhouse Theater's upcoming reading of Ingrid Michaelson's stage adaptation of The Notebook. Tony nominee Michael Greif will direct the previously announced reading, to be held in Vassar College's Martel Theater on June 23 at 3:00pm.



Tony nominee Kilgore (Once on This Island) will appear as Younger Allie, with Hudgens (Rent Live) as Middle Allie and Candy Buckley (Cabaret) as Older Allie, Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill) will take on the role of Younger Noah, with Clifton Duncan (Carmen Jones) as Middle Noah and Tony winner James Naughton (Chicago) as Older Noah.



The cast will also include Jelani Alladin (Frozen), Nicholas Belton (The Great Comet), Janet Dacal (In the Heights), Mili Diaz (Wicked), Jennifer Mudge (Rocky) and Ben Jackson Walker.



Featuring music and lyrics by Michaelson and a book by Bekah Brunstetter, The Notebook is set in 1940s South Carolina, where a mill worker named Noah Calhoun and a rich girl named Allie are desperately in love, despite their parents' disapproval. When Noah leaves to serve in World War II, Allie meets another man; when Noah returns years later as Allie is about to get married, their romance reignites.



Kevin McCollum (Something Rotten!) and Kurt Deutsch (Sh-K-Boom Records) are behind the musical as producers.



For a look at the full Vassar Powerhouse season, click here.