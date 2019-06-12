Dates Set for Old Vic's Lungs Starring The Crown's Claire Foy & Matt Smith

London's Old Vic theater has announced dates for its upcoming mounting of Duncan Macmillan's comedic drama Lungs. The previously announced production, directed by Matthew Warchus, will star Claire Foy and Matt Smith of Netflix's The Crown. The production will run from October 14 through November 9.



Macmillan's emotional rollercoaster of a play follows a couple wrestling with the planet's biggest dilemmas.



Foy has been seen onstage in Macbeth, The Connections Plays: Baby Girl, DNA, The Miracle, Ding Dong the Wicked and Love, Love, Love. She is an Emmy winner for her turn as Queen Elizabeth II on The Crown.



Smith's stage credits include American Psycho, Art, The Caretaker, The Master Builder, Groundhog Day, Matilda and Ghost. He was Emmy-nommed for his performance as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh on The Crown.



The Old Vic's staging of Lungs will feature scenic design by Rob Howell and lighting design by Tim Lutkin.