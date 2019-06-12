Sponsored
John Mellencamp Jukebox Musical in Development; Kathleen Marshall to Direct

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 12, 2019

This show will make us hurt so good. A new jukebox musical is in development featuring songs from the catalogue of Grammy-winning rocker John Mellencamp. Republic Records, Federal Films and Universal Music Theatrical are behind the project, which is set to feature a book by Obie-winning playwright Naomi Wallace (Night Is a Room) and direction by three-time Tony winner Kathleen Marshall (The Pajama Game).

Set in a small town, the currently untitled musical centers on a pair of star-crossed lovers whose stubborn refusal to let go of their potential leads to tough choices.

Mellencamp has earned 13 Grammy nominations, winning once as Best Male Rock Performer for the hit song "Hurts So Good." He is also known for the songs "Jack and Diane," "Wild Night," "I Need a Lover," "Pink Houses," "Pop Singer," "Walk Tall" and "Jackie Brown."

Further details on the new musical will be announced in the fall.

John Mellencamp
(Photo provided by Republic Records)
Newsletters