 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

The Lost Boys Brings Vampires and VIPs to Broadway Opening Night

Shoshana Bean leads the cast as stars like Steph Curry and Vera Farmiga hit the red carpet

Photo Op
by Jonah de Forest • Apr 27, 2026
Benjamin Pajak, Shoshana Bean and LJ Benet
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • The Lost Boys has officially opened on Broadway at the Palace Theatre, adapting the 1987 cult classic film into a new musical
  • The opening night celebration featured cast members Shoshana Bean, LJ Benet, Benjamin Pajak, Ali Louis Bourzgui, Maria Wirries and more
  • Celebrity guests including Steph Curry, Zooey Deschanel, P!NK and Vera Farmiga also joined the cast and creative team on the carpet for the Broadway opening

The Lost Boys has officially sunk its teeth into Broadway. Based on the 1987 cult classic film, the new musical offers a spectacle of the senses and an original rock-infused score composed by The Rescues. On opening night, the cast, creative team and a gaggle of VIPs hit the carpet to celebrate the vampire thrill ride housed in the Palace Theatre. Joining the production's stars Shoshana Bean, LJ Benet, Benjamin Pajak, Ali Louis Bourzgui and Maria Wirries were celebrity guests including Steph and Ayesha Curry, Zooey Deschanel, JoJo, P!NK and Vera Farmiga. Stake out these shots and check out the full gallery below to see all the action.

Ali Louis Bourzgui, Maria Wirries and LJ Benet sizzle on opening night of The Lost Boys. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
The Rescues—Adrianne "AG" Gonzalez, Gabriel Mann and Kyler England—wrote the original score for The Lost Boys musical on Broadway. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
The Lost Boys musical's producers James Carpinello, Marcus Chait and Patrick Wilson serve blood brothers on the opening night carpet. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
The Lost Boys co-book writer David Hornsby brings his worlds together on opening night, posing with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-stars Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson, wife Emily Deschanel, sister-in-law Zooey Deschanel and her fiancé Jonathan Scott. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry and author Ayesha Curry attend opening night of The Lost Boys on Broadway, for which they serve as producers. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Two-time Tony winning director Michael Arden celebrates the opening night of his latest production, The Lost Boys, in an elaborate feather ensemble. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Shoshana Bean serves mother on the opening night carpet of The Lost Boys, where she plays matriarch Lucy Emerson. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
View the Full Gallery Here

Get tickets to The Lost Boys!

Related Shows

The Lost Boys, A New Musical

from $59.67

Star Files

Shoshana Bean

LJ Benet

Ali Louis Bourzgui

Jennifer Duka

Brian Flores

Miguel Gil

Sean Grandillo

Dean Maupin

Paul Alexander Nolan

Benjamin Pajak

Maria Wirries
View All (11)

Articles Trending Now

  1. 6 Reasons Joe Turner’s Come and Gone Is Worth Finding on Broadway
  2. 7 Reasons to Step Into the Shadows With The Lost Boys Musical on Broadway
  3. The Pitt Star Isa Briones on Returning to Broadway, Her 'First Real Love' in Just In Time
Back to Top