The Lost Boys Brings Vampires and VIPs to Broadway Opening Night

The Lost Boys has officially sunk its teeth into Broadway. Based on the 1987 cult classic film, the new musical offers a spectacle of the senses and an original rock-infused score composed by The Rescues. On opening night, the cast, creative team and a gaggle of VIPs hit the carpet to celebrate the vampire thrill ride housed in the Palace Theatre. Joining the production's stars Shoshana Bean, LJ Benet, Benjamin Pajak, Ali Louis Bourzgui and Maria Wirries were celebrity guests including Steph and Ayesha Curry, Zooey Deschanel, JoJo, P!NK and Vera Farmiga. Stake out these shots and check out the full gallery below to see all the action.

Ali Louis Bourzgui, Maria Wirries and LJ Benet sizzle on opening night of The Lost Boys. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

The Rescues—Adrianne "AG" Gonzalez, Gabriel Mann and Kyler England—wrote the original score for The Lost Boys musical on Broadway. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

The Lost Boys musical's producers James Carpinello, Marcus Chait and Patrick Wilson serve blood brothers on the opening night carpet. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

The Lost Boys co-book writer David Hornsby brings his worlds together on opening night, posing with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-stars Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson, wife Emily Deschanel, sister-in-law Zooey Deschanel and her fiancé Jonathan Scott. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry and author Ayesha Curry attend opening night of The Lost Boys on Broadway, for which they serve as producers. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Two-time Tony winning director Michael Arden celebrates the opening night of his latest production, The Lost Boys, in an elaborate feather ensemble. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)