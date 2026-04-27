The Lost Boys Brings Vampires and VIPs to Broadway Opening Night

Benjamin Pajak, Shoshana Bean and LJ Benet (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
The Lost Boys has officially sunk its teeth into Broadway. Based on the 1987 cult classic film, the new musical offers a spectacle of the senses and an original rock-infused score composed by The Rescues. On opening night, the cast, creative team and a gaggle of VIPs hit the carpet to celebrate the vampire thrill ride housed in the Palace Theatre. Joining the production's stars Shoshana Bean, LJ Benet, Benjamin Pajak, Ali Louis Bourzgui and Maria Wirries were celebrity guests including Steph and Ayesha Curry, Zooey Deschanel, JoJo, P!NK and Vera Farmiga. Stake out these shots and check out the full gallery below to see all the action.