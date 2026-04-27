See Taraji P. Henson, Cedric the Entertainer & More at Joe Turner’s Come and Gone Opening Night

Taraji P. Henson (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Debbie Allen’s revival of the August Wilson classic Joe Turner’s Come and Gone has opened on Broadway. The cast is led by Cedric the Entertainer and Taraji P. Henson, who celebrated opening night by stepping out in style on the red carpet. They were joined by the full company, creative team and a host of stars, including Tyler Perry, Shonda Rhimes and LL Cool J. Check out the shots and full gallery below to see the stars and VIPs in action.