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See Taraji P. Henson, Cedric the Entertainer & More at Joe Turner’s Come and Gone Opening Night

Debbie Allen’s Broadway revival of the August Wilson classic draws a VIP crowd including Tyler Perry and Shonda Rhimes

Photo Op
by Sophia Rubino • Apr 27, 2026
Taraji P. Henson
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • The Joe Turner’s Come and Gone revival, directed by Debbie Allen, has officially opened on Broadway, bringing August Wilson’s classic back to the stage
  • The production stars Taraji P. Henson and Cedric the Entertainer, who led the opening night celebration
  • Opening night featured a star-studded red carpet with appearances by Tyler Perry, Shonda Rhimes, LL Cool J and more

Debbie Allen’s revival of the August Wilson classic Joe Turner’s Come and Gone has opened on Broadway. The cast is led by Cedric the Entertainer and Taraji P. Henson, who celebrated opening night by stepping out in style on the red carpet. They were joined by the full company, creative team and a host of stars, including Tyler Perry, Shonda Rhimes and LL Cool J. Check out the shots and full gallery below to see the stars and VIPs in action.

Cedric The Entertainer returns to Broadway as Seth Holly in Joe Turner’s Come and Gone. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Director Debbie Allen and Producer Brian Moreland pose on the opening night of their collaboration, Joe Turner's Come and Gone. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson returns to the work of August Wilson in Joe Turner’s Come and Gone on Broadway. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Joshua Boone looks angelic on the opening night carpet of Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, playing Herald Loomis. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
View the Full Gallery Here

 

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