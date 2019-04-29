Odds & Ends: Nikki M. James Joins 24 Hour Musicals Event & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Nikki M. James & More Join 24 Hour Musicals Event

More stars have signed on to perform in this year's 24 Hour Musicals, set for June 17 at 8:00pm at the Pershing Square Signature Center. The event will feature four new musicals written and performed in the span of just 24 hours. New to the 2019 cast are Tony winner Nikki M. James, Aya Cash, Solea Pfeiffer and Tamara Tunie. The musicals will be written by Kristoffer Diaz, Dave Harris, Lily Houghton and Christopher Oscar Peña, with Sammi Cannold rounding out the directing team and Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter LOLO completing the group of composers.



Luba Mason to Play Solo Concert at Green Room 42

Luba Mason, the platinum-voiced actress-singer most recently seen off-Broadway in Girl from the North Country, will debut a new show this summer at midtown hotspot Green Room 42. Mason will be joined by pianist and music director Billy Stritch for the evening, set for July 10 at 7:00pm. The Broadway-centric concert, titled Luba Mason—5'10"—will engage the audience with personal stories and an inside peek into her 30-year career, including songs from Chicago, Dreamgirls, 42nd Street and many others. In addition to her turn in Girl from the North Country, Mason has been seen onstage in The Will Rogers Follies, Jekyll & Hyde, The Capeman, Pretty Filthy and Unexpected Joy.



New Theater Company The COOP Announces Inaugural Season

The first slate of productions has been announced for The COOP, a new theater company founded by Theatre Bedlam collaborators Andrus Nichols and Kate Hamill (Little Women). Conceived out of the desire to create a community of NYC-based artists who are interested in making extraordinary theater and fostering a culture of collaboration, experimentation and trust, The COOP will produce both old plays reinvigorated through a new lens and new plays that resonate with timeless themes and universal truths. The season will kick off with Barbara Hammond's world premiere play Terra Firma, set to run from September 27 through November 10, 2019. It will be followed by Anton Chekhov's classic The Cherry Orchard and Hamill's new work The Piper, with dates and casting to come. All productions will play off-Broadway's Baruch Performing Arts Center.



