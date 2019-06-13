Diana DeGarmo & Ace Young to Headline National Tour of First Date

Six years after its Broadway premiere, the adorable musical comedy First Date is going on tour. Broadway alums and real-life couple Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young will star in the road production, directed by Matt DiCarlo, set to kick off in the fall of 2020.



Featuring a book by Austin Winsberg and a score by Michael Weiner, First Date follows Casey (DeGarmo) and Aaron (Young) who put their fate in the hands of a blind date as their unpredictable evening unfolds in real time.



DeGarmo and Young are alums of American Idol who have since acquired Broadway credits. DeGarmo made her Broadway debut in Hairspray while Young marked his first main-stem credit with Grease. The pair met while performing together on Broadway in Hair.



First Date opened on Broadway in August of 2013, in a production starring Krysta Rodriguez as Casey and Zachary Levi as Aaron. The musical played 174 performances at the Longacre Theatre.



Additional casting and cities for the First Date national tour will be announced at a later date.