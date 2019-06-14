Odds & Ends: The Cast of The Prom to Perform at New York's TrevorLIVE Gala & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



The Cast of The Prom to Perform at New York's TrevorLIVE Gala

It's time to dance! The mega-talented company of the Tony-nominated musical The Prom has signed on to sing out at this year's edition of TrevorLIVE, the annual gala of The Trevor Project. The event will be held at Cipriani Wall Street on June 17 at 6:00pm. In addition to the performance from the Prom company, the evening will feature appearances by Grammy winner Daya and Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos will receive The Trevor Project's Champions Award. Gear up for TrevorLIVE with a look back at The Prom's delightful Tony Awards performance below.







Billy Porter Releases New Single "Love Yourself"

Billy Porter, Tony-winning original star of Kinky Boots and Golden Globe-nominated standout of FX's Pose, has announced the release of a new single, "Love Yourself," written and produced by transgender artist/producer D. Smith. It is available now on streaming platforms and from digital retailers. "I'm thrilled to be spreading the message of self-love to my community whose humanity and worth have been up for legislation for way too long," said Porter. "On this 50th anniversary of Stonewall, I'm proud to unite with my LGBTQ brothers and sisters to remind the world that we're here and we ain't goin' nowhere." In addition to his turns in Kinky Boots and Pose, Porter has been seen onstage in Shuffle Along, Grease, Angels in America, Miss Saigon and The Merchant of Venice. Listen to "Love Yourself" here.



Lois Robbins' Solo Play L.O.V.E.R. to Debut Off-Broadway

A new solo work is headed to New York. Following a hit L.A. run, L.O.V.E.R., written and performed by Lois Robbins (The Aspern Papers), will arrive at the Pershing Square Signature Center later this summer. Karen Carpenter (Love, Loss, and What I Wore) will direct the production, set to begin previews on August 21 and open on September 8. L.O.V.E.R. portrays one woman's confessions of what goes on behind closed doors—and between the sheets. The production will feature scenic design by Jo Winiarski, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew and sound design by Jane Shaw. L.O.V.E.R. will play a limited engagement through November 2.