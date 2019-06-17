Gary Busey to Star as God in New Off-Broadway Musical Only Human

Oscar-nominated actor Gary Busey will portray the Almighty this fall in the world premiere pop-rock musical Only Human. Previews will begin on October 8 ahead of an October 21 opening night at off-Broadway's Theatre at St. Clements.



Directed by NJ Agwuna and featuring a book by Jess Carson and a score by Mike Squillante, Only Human follows Jesus and Lucifer, who were co-workers before they were enemies. When an extreme case of creative differences gets the best of them, all hell breaks loose...literally.



Busey earned Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for The Buddy Holly Story. He was previously seen off-Broadway as Lionel Mcauley in Perfect Crime.



Only Human will feature choreography by Josue Jasmin and musical direction by Adrià Barbosa. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.



The musical will play a limited engagement through January 5, 2020.